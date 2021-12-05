ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Owner Jody Allen Concerned With Team’s Performance

By Rory Parks
profootballrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks find themselves at 3-8 and at the bottom of the NFC West, and unless they run the table, they will post a losing record for the first time in the Russell Wilson era. As Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports, owner Jody Allen does not consider the disappointing...

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hogs Haven

Three key matchups to watch in Monday’s Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team game

Buckle up, ladies and gentlemen; Dallas lost on Thanksgiving, Washington is officially within arms reach of the NFC East Division along with the Philadelphia Eagles. With a win against the Seattle Seahawks this Monday Night, Washington puts themselves two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the division, still having to play the Cowboys and Eagles twice on the year.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

The Opposing View: An Insider's Look At The Seahawks' Week 12 Opponent, The Washington Football Team

The Seahawks (3-7) head to Washington this weekend, looking to get back on track after losing five of their last six, and they're facing a Washington Football Team that, despite a losing record (4-6), has been playing well of late, winning its last two games against Tampa Bay and Carolina. To learn more about this week's opponent, we reached to Washington Football Team staff writer Zach Selby with five questions about the defending NFC East champs.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

MNF: Seahawks vs Football Team Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 12. Tonight the Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team. The 3-7 Seattle Seahawks come into this game a complete mess, losers of five of their last six games. The Seahawks have been terrible on offense, scoring 20 points or less in five of their last six games. Not to be outdone, the once fearsome Seahawks defense is ranked dead last in the NFL. Russell Wilson injured his finger in October and missed three games. He’s been back a couple of games now and been shockingly bad. It appears Wilson may have rushed back before he was completely healthy. Whatever the reasons, this Seahawks team has been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, something we’ve never seen in the Russell Wilson era. We’ll see if they can start to turn things around against an underwhelming Washington Football Team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Allen
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Paul Allen
UPI News

Washington Football Team runs over sluggish Seahawks

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Football Team held the Seattle Seahawks to just 10 first downs and used its running game to earn an edge in time of possession of more than 23 minutes to snag a 17-15 win in the NFL's Week 12 finale. Washington outgained Seattle 152...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 17-15 Loss to Washington

Putting their slim playoff hopes on ice, the Seahawks last-minute comeback attempt came up short as they lost their sixth game in seven tries in a 17-15 defeat to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. Though the setback dropped Seattle to 3-8 on the season, several players still...
NFL
SF

George Kittle, Azeez Al-Shaair Among Top Performers vs. Seahawks

Sunday's loss was very reminiscent of the 49ers Week 4 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks: the defense stood tall, but a less than ideal performance from the offense and special teams units led to San Francisco's demise. In a game of inches (and even three yards at one point), there...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Pro Football Focus
seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Announce WR Tyler Lockett as Team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks announced today WR Tyler Lockett as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Special Teams Shine In Win Over 49ers

As the Seahawks prepared for Sunday's game against the 49ers, the punt team saw a particular look the San Francisco sometimes shows that might be vulnerable to a fake punt. And only a couple of minutes into the game, following a three-and-out on Seattle's first possession, the Seahawks saw that look.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dee Eskridge Enjoys Breakthrough Performance in Seahawks Victory Over 49ers

SEATTLE, WA - Mirroring the misfortunes befallen on his team, Seahawks receiver receiver Dee Eskridge has endured a tumultuous rookie campaign in every sense. But with Seattle trailing San Francisco by nine points with just 1:42 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC West rematch, the former Western Michigan star picked the perfect time to throw a coming out party in front of the 12s.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy