Seahawks Owner Jody Allen Concerned With Team’s Performance

Monday Night Football, Week 12. Tonight the Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team. The 3-7 Seattle Seahawks come into this game a complete mess, losers of five of their last six games. The Seahawks have been terrible on offense, scoring 20 points or less in five of their last six games. Not to be outdone, the once fearsome Seahawks defense is ranked dead last in the NFL. Russell Wilson injured his finger in October and missed three games. He’s been back a couple of games now and been shockingly bad. It appears Wilson may have rushed back before he was completely healthy. Whatever the reasons, this Seahawks team has been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, something we’ve never seen in the Russell Wilson era. We’ll see if they can start to turn things around against an underwhelming Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO