Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More Stars Spreading Health Awareness

Selena Gomez "cried like a little baby" when she got nominated for a Grammy Award. The 29-year-old singer has received her first recognition from the Recording Academy in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish EP 'Revelación' and she admitted her place on the shortlist came as a surprise.
Selena Gomez just launched a new business venture and it's all about mental health. Wondermind is a new mental health fitness application with the goal to end the stigma surrounding mental health. The singer-actress co-founded Wondermind alongside her mother, Mandy Teefy, as well as her friend and Newsette CEO Daniella...
Selena Gomez struggles to get out of bed at times. The 29-year-old singer has revealed via an Instagram video that she has various "tools" that she uses to help her with her mental health. Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Selena - who has previously suffered panic...
Getting out of bed is something people do every day, but that task can sometimes feel impossible for those struggling with their mental health. Selena Gomez understands that battle all too well and shared the steps she takes to get herself out from under the covers. “Sometimes I’m not good...
Is Taylor Swift giving credence to those Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors? The singer has fans wondering if she was dropping a clue about her bestie's love life after she shared a video of Gomez rocking a sweater that looks a lot like the one Evans wore in Knives Out while supporting her backstage at Saturday Night Live.
Pop star Selena Gomez is working with her mom, Mandy Teefey, on a new mental Health platform along with Daniella Pierson called Wondermind, launching the website this week. The site offers people access to supportive content and community around mental health issues. The three women wrote this message to their followers:
When Selena Gomez posted a comical 8-second clip to TikTok earlier this week, she likely didn't expect some of her 37 million followers to get into a veritable war of words in the comment section, but so goes the internet. On Tuesday, Gomez posted a reaction video to naturopathic doctor...
Selena Gomez is well on her way to becoming the Queen of TikTok. Gomez has racked up over 37 million followers and over 215 million likes!. Selena is so relatable with her vulnerable videos, as well as her funny ones where she’s poking fun at herself!. Gomez even posts tons...
Selena Gomez has partnered with Univision to produce her first-ever Spanish-language documentary. The three-part docuseries follows the cold-blooded homicide of a former cartel lawyer named, Juan Guerrero Chapa. He was also a high-level cooperator for the U.S. government. She has a special interest in the story because it took place...
Selena Gomez is officially a GRAMMY nominated artists in the ‘Best Latin Pop Album’ category for her Spanish-language EP, ‘Revelación.’ And despite crying “like a little baby about it” she VERY excited and happy.
Selena Gomez called a fan an “ass” for criticizing her drinking years after she underwent a kidney transplant. In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Gomez recorded herself reacting to Dr. Dawn Bantel discussing what it means to be a “heavy” drinker. “The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] defines heavy...
Should Selena Gomez Be Drinking When She Has a Donated Kidney?. SELENA GOMEZ posted a TikTok yesterday that didn't sit well with some of her followers. Selena didn't...
Selena Gomez keeps warm in a black coat on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday (December 7) in New York City. The 29-year-old actress was seen filming new scenes next to co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for the upcoming second season of their hit Hulu show.
