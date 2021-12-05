ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More Stars Spreading Health Awareness

 5 days ago

Selena Gomez, Katie Couric & More...

Ashley County Ledger

Selena Gomez cried about Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez "cried like a little baby" when she got nominated for a Grammy Award. The 29-year-old singer has received her first recognition from the Recording Academy in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish EP 'Revelación' and she admitted her place on the shortlist came as a surprise.
thesalemnewsonline.com

Selena Gomez admits she struggles to get out of bed

Selena Gomez struggles to get out of bed at times. The 29-year-old singer has revealed via an Instagram video that she has various "tools" that she uses to help her with her mental health. Asked how she takes care of her mental health, Selena - who has previously suffered panic...
Selena Gomez
Katie Couric
Selena
Elle

Selena Gomez Launches Platform For Mental Health Called Wondermind

Pop star Selena Gomez is working with her mom, Mandy Teefey, on a new mental Health platform along with Daniella Pierson called Wondermind, launching the website this week. The site offers people access to supportive content and community around mental health issues. The three women wrote this message to their followers:
Extra

Watch Selena Gomez's Best TikTok Moments

Selena Gomez is well on her way to becoming the Queen of TikTok. Gomez has racked up over 37 million followers and over 215 million likes!. Selena is so relatable with her vulnerable videos, as well as her funny ones where she's poking fun at herself!. Gomez even posts tons...
nowdecatur.com

Selena Gomez Set To Produce True-Crime Docuseries

Selena Gomez has partnered with Univision to produce her first-ever Spanish-language documentary. The three-part docuseries follows the cold-blooded homicide of a former cartel lawyer named, Juan Guerrero Chapa. He was also a high-level cooperator for the U.S. government. She has a special interest in the story because it took place...
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Shares Laughs With Co-Stars on 'Only Murders' Set

Selena Gomez keeps warm in a black coat on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday (December 7) in New York City. The 29-year-old actress was seen filming new scenes next to co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for the upcoming second season of their hit Hulu show.
