Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

By Paul Solman
 5 days ago
LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...

