Mario Cristobal in 'extensive discussions' with Miami to become next head coach, sources tell ESPN

Mario Cristobal is from Miami, played his college ball with the Hurricanes from 1989-92 and later coached as an assistant in Coral Gables from 2004-06. In other words, he’s the perfect coach to take over at Miami. Cristobal’s hire on Monday is undoubtedly a good storyline for the program and an upgrade over Manny Diaz, as his roots in the city and recruiting ability will help the ‘Canes win battles to keep talent at home. However, focusing only on Cristobal undersells what’s really going on: Miami is trying to get its act together and become a player once again in the world of college football. Cristobal’s arrival is the key (and headline) cog in all of this, but Monday could be a turning point for the program.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO