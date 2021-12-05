Mario Cristobal in 'extensive discussions' with Miami to become next head coach, sources tell ESPN

The Ducks head coach since 2017, Cristobal is leaving to his hometown of Miami as the Hurricanes' next coach.Oregon is once again in the market for a head football coach. Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon after four seasons to become head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Oregon announced Cristobal's departure Monday morning. "We appreciate all of Mario's accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in the university's statement. "The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football...
