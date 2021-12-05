ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mario Cristobal in 'extensive discussions' with Miami to become next head coach, sources tell ESPN

By Peter Burke
WPTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Manny Diaz may not be the head coach at Miami for much longer. Multiple sources told ESPN on Sunday that the school is in "extensive discussions" with Oregon head coach Mario...

Lake Oswego Review

Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon football to coach Miami

The Ducks head coach since 2017, Cristobal is leaving to his hometown of Miami as the Hurricanes' next coach.Oregon is once again in the market for a head football coach. Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon after four seasons to become head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Oregon announced Cristobal's departure Monday morning. "We appreciate all of Mario's accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in the university's statement. "The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football...
KREM

Ducks football coach Mario Cristobal takes job at Miami, Bryan McClendon named interim head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal has accepted an offer to be the head coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Miami fired head coach Manny Diaz on Monday morning. Cristobal reportedly told his players during a team meeting Monday morning that he was leaving Oregon to take the head coaching position at Miami, according to reports by Oregonian columnist John Canzano, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman and longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy.
Bay News 9

Miami Hurricanes hire Mario Cristobal to replace Manny Diaz as football coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mario Cristobal is going home. Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous to Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.
AthlonSports.com

Miami Football: Hurricanes Banking on New Head Coach Mario Cristobal to Lead Program Back to National Prominence

Mario Cristobal is from Miami, played his college ball with the Hurricanes from 1989-92 and later coached as an assistant in Coral Gables from 2004-06. In other words, he’s the perfect coach to take over at Miami. Cristobal’s hire on Monday is undoubtedly a good storyline for the program and an upgrade over Manny Diaz, as his roots in the city and recruiting ability will help the ‘Canes win battles to keep talent at home. However, focusing only on Cristobal undersells what’s really going on: Miami is trying to get its act together and become a player once again in the world of college football. Cristobal’s arrival is the key (and headline) cog in all of this, but Monday could be a turning point for the program.
247Sports

Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes job discussion sparks skepticism from analysts

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being pursued by Miami for the same position, but as of now, the Hurricanes are in the process of hiring a new athletic director and Manny Diaz is still employed as the leader of the football program. Cristobal was asked after Friday night's lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game about the Miami speculation and denied any definitives.
ACCSports.com

Despite having a head coach, Miami targets Oregon’s Mario Cristobal; Clemson AD Dan Radakovich also a target

In what is quickly shaping up to be an absolute mess, Miami will reportedly target Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal in the coming days, according to Barry Jackson. Of course, Miami technically still has an active head coach on its payroll: Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes are also operating, currently, without an athletic director; Blake James left last month.
Scarlet Nation

The first five recruits new Miami coach Mario Cristobal should call

Manny Diaz is out in Miami and Mario Cristobal is reportedly taking the job. Here are the first five prospects Cristobal should call to get in the Hurricanes’ recruiting class. The five-star offensive lineman lives close to Miami’s campus and the Hurricanes were under serious consideration throughout the last few...
footballscoop.com

An update on Mario Cristobal and Miami...

Despite the fact that Manny Diaz is still in place as the head coach at Miami and is out with his staff visiting recruits in their homes, earlier today there were reports that Mario Cristobal was nearing a deal to leave Oregon and take over in Coral Gables. Cristobal played...
cbslocal.com

‘I’m Honored & Humbled’: New Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Hurricanes player and national champion Mario Cristobal has returned home. On Tuesday, he was introduced as the new head coach of the Hurricanes football team, replacing Manny Diaz. From the moment he appeared at UM’s Hecht Center, Mario Cristobal was greeted like a politician...
WPTV

Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz after 3 seasons

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Manny Diaz has been fired as head coach at Miami. The school announced the move Monday morning, one day after sources told ESPN that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was in "extensive discussions" to take over. "We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions...
247Sports

PODCAST: Mario Cristobal goes to Miami, Oregon enters another coaching search

Mario Cristobal has left the Oregon Duck Football program to become the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. That leaves the Oregon Ducks without a head coach just days before National Signing Day and weeks before its Bowl Game against Oklahoma. Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens spoke with the media after the decision by Cristobal to provide the latest update. What happens next? Who will Oregon target? What happens in recruiting?
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal receives endorsement from Nick Saban

Miami made a big splash this week when it hired away Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and the South Florida native figures to be a perfect fit with the Hurricanes. In addition to Cristobal's success with the Ducks, he was previously a highly regarded assistant coach at Alabama under coach Nick Saban. This week, Saban praised his former offensive line coach and praised Cristobal's work ethic among other traits.
caneswarning.com

Miami football gives Mario Cristobal Monday noon deadline head coaching decision

The Miami football program has given Mario Cristobal a noon eastern time deadline to accept or decline an offer to become the Hurricanes head coach according to Sports Illustrated. Cristobal was reportedly offered a five-year contract worth more than $8 million per year. Manny Diaz continues to be the Miami head coach.
247Sports

Mario Cristobal to Miami: Hurricanes' new coach says program will 'compete for championships'

Miami shook up the landscape of college football Monday when it officially fired former head coach Manny Diaz and hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon. The Hurricanes have their sights set on returning to their peak after roughly 20 years of uneven results, and Cristobal has a proven track record with the Ducks while also bringing the advantage of his status as a Miami native. Cristobal made his first comments as Miami's new head coach Monday in a news release that confirmed his hire.
