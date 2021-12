SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - North Sacramento has announced an arrest in a deadly road rage incident on Interstate 5. CHP said an altercation started on I-80 and Watt and ended with a shooting on I-5 near Richards Boulevard. Initially, CHP opened an investigation into a road rage incident that left one person shot and in the hospital. CHP said callers reported a white Mercedes sedan pulled up to a maroon-colored Dodge Ram pickup and fired multiple shots. The driver of the Dodge was hit and pulled over to the right shoulder of the I-5. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but ultimately died. CHP said the victim was a 60-year-old man.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO