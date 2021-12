Lewis Hamilton described Valtteri Bottas as “the best teammate there has ever been in this sport” after Mercedes locked out the front row at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The defending champion will retain his title if he wins each of the last two races, which was boosted in Jeddah by Bottas joining him on the front row ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen in third. Verstappen hit the wall at the end of his final lap to end his hopes for pole and Hamilton says it shows how hard the top three were pushing, as he praised Bottas for helping Mercedes improve.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO