ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan-Georgia set to meet in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vg4h2_0dEmZyed00
1 of 2

Georgia (12-1, SEC, No. 3 CFP) vs. Michigan (12-1, Big Ten, No. 2 CFP), Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers, 47 catches, 791 yards, 11 TDs.

Michigan: DE Aidan Hutchinson, 14 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 58 tackles, 12 QB hurries.

NOTABLE

Georgia: The Bulldogs are in the playoff for the second time, and first since 2017-18. They are also making their 25th consecutive bowl appearance, the longest active streak in the country.

Michigan: The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and are the first team unranked in the preseason to make the playoff.

LAST TIME

Georgia 15, Michigan 7 (Oct. 2, 1965)

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 1960 (14-0 win over Missouri), and 58th bowl appearance overall.

Michigan: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 2016 (33-32 loss to Florida State), and 49th bowl appearance overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Bowl#College Football#Cfp#American Football#Sec#Te Brock Bowers#De Aidan Hutchinson#Tfl#Wolverines#Florida State#Ap
The Spun

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt predicts the Orange Bowl winner between Michigan-Georgia and who hoists up the Heisman Trophy I THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest college football headlines, including the College Football Playoff matchups. Klatt makes his Orange Bowl prediction between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia, along with who will win the Heisman Trophy and whether Aidan Hutchinson will gain some votes against Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Kenny Pickett.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pat Narduzzi Comments on Resignation of OC Mark Whipple

Pitt’s search for an offensive coordinator is now official as the program is now commenting on Mark Whipple’s departure. Whether he resigned on his own or encouraged to move on, Whipple is no longer in charge of Pitt’s offense. The football program is referring to it as a resignation and head coach Pat Narduzzi has issued this statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Florida coach Billy Napier visits excited 4-star commit Chris McClellan

Florida head coach Billy Napier and assistant Jabbar Juluke visited Owasso (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman defensive lineman Chris McClellan on Monday. McClellan apparently came away from the visit excited, tweeting “If you’re committed somewhere else..better reconsider.”. McClellanis the No. 101 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus,...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

LSU quarterback Max Johnson apparently wants no part of Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is going to need to find a quarterback. A week after he took the LSU job and prompted an uproar over how his Notre Dame exit went down, Kelly’s starting quarterback Max Johnson announced Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. His brother, Jake, the top-ranked tight end in the class of 2022, also announced he would decommit.
NFL
The Spun

Former Florida State Standout, NFL Linebacker Arrested Saturday

Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested over the weekend on drug and weapons charges, per multiple reports. Bradham, 32, was stopped after exiting I-10 near Tallahassee. According to WCTV, a Florida state trooper ran the tag on Bradham’s car and found it to be unregistered. Troopers...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy