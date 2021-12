Competing in December for the first time in six years, Liberty made the most of its early beginning to indoor track & field season, Thursday at the newly named Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. All-American Calli Doan blazed an ASUN all-time record 16:12.91 to win the Liberty Kickoff women’s 5K title, while Quinten Clay’s winning long jump effort of 25-0 scared a long-standing Liberty record. The host Flames also swept the weight throw titles, with Grace Artis and John Hicks doing the honors.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO