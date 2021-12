After Jimmy Lake was let go earlier in the year, the Washington Huskies have found their next head coach. They didn’t have to even leave the West coast to find him. Kalen DeBoer is the new head coach of the Huskies. The news was announced on Monday evening via Twitter by Washington’s football account. Here’s what DeBoer had to say about his new head coaching job via press release:

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO