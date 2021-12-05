ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

More than 5,000 COVID cases reported in Ohio Sunday

By WSYX Staff
cwcolumbus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health is reporting more than...

cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Department#Wsyx
CBS News

Biden vows to support Ukraine amid Russia tensions

President Biden reiterated to Ukraine that the U.S. and NATO allies will offer support if Russia invades, though Mr. Biden has ruled out sending in U.S. troops. Experts have predicted that Russia could wipe out the Ukrainian army in less than an hour. Weijia Jiang reports.
POLITICS
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy