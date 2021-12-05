ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ham and pepperoni products from Michigan have been recalled. Testing found listeria

By Samantha J. Gross
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 234,391 pounds of 17 different Alexander & Hornung fully cooked ham and pepperoni products were recalled Sunday after the company found listeria during product sampling, according to the U.S....

Mashed

Read This If You Recently Bought Ham Or Pepperoni Products

Alexander & Hornung, a subsidiary of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., has recalled more than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products in what is known as a "Class 1 Recall." The news was issued by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on December 5, 2021. Although all recalls should be taken seriously, Class 1 Recalls have been determined by the FSIS to involve a "reasonable probability" that eating the recalled food will, in fact, "cause health problems or death" (via USDA).
WHAS 11

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
wincountry.com

USDA – Michigan pork producer recalls over 230,000 pounds of product due to possible listeria contamination

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that a recall is underway for a Michigan pork producer. Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, Michigan establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately...
audacy.com

230,000 pounds of ham recalled for listeria risk

It's time to check your fridge. A recall is being issued for more than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Sunday. It said 234,391 pounds of...
Popculture

Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
WEKU

These pork products are being recalled over possible listeria contamination

A subsidiary of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. is asking customers to avoid eating certain batches of its fully cooked pork products because of possible listeria contamination. Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung is recalling 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
cruisinmaine.com

Recall on Perdue Ham Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Perdue Premium Meat Company has recalled 234,391 lbs. of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The recall alert is due to possible listeria contamination. Specific products and more info here.
Y-105FM

Minnesota Food Alert – 234,391 Pounds of Ham & Pepperoni Recalled

This is not the time of year you want to hear about ham recalls, but here we are, a few weeks from Christmas and Alexander & Hornung in Michigan (a part of the Perdue Meat Company) is recalling about 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is some nasty stuff.
foodsafetynews.com

Enoki mushrooms test positive for Listeria monocytogenes in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) late Saturday told consumers not to eat the following brand of fresh enoki mushrooms after a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The food safety issue was identified as part of proactive, routine sampling and testing by the department. The impacted...
