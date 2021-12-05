Oscar Hopeful Ameer Fakher Eldin Reteams With Red Balloon, Fresco Films for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

"If we find something, they need to understand how dangerous this could be…" Discovery has debuted the official trailer for the documentary film The Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, which is now available to stream on discovery+ (as of today - December 2nd). You've probably heard about these balloon bombs, but there's finally a film about them! Between 1944 and 1945 during World War II, the Japanese launched more than 9,000 bomb-rigged balloons across the Pacific, resulting in six deaths in Oregon. The "Fu-Go" bombs, as they were known, reached as far east as Indiana and as far south as Texas, but only 300 have ever been found, leaving potentially thousands of bombs scattered across the country. In this film, for the first time ever, an investigation is launched into the hidden history, along with a high-tech hunt for the unexploded remnants. For more info on these WWII bombs, there's also a short doc Blind Bombing, Filmed by a Bat and this YouTube video. This looks like half is a history lesson, the other half is "MythBusters" style testing.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO