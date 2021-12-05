UL-Lafayette and Marshall accept 2021 New Orleans Bowl invitations

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Marshall University Thundering Herd accepted invitations today to compete against one another in the 21 st Annual R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at the Caesars Superdome.

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

Sun Belt Conference Champions Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday in what has been a record-breaking year for the program.

Louisiana comes to New Orleans with a 12-1 overall record and an undefeated record in Sun Belt Conference play, a first in program history. They defeated Appalachian State 24-16 in the Sun Belt championship game Saturday.

“The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Committee, staff, and volunteers are delighted to welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Marshall University’s Thundering Herd to New Orleans,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Sheriff Paul Valteau. “We’re looking forward to celebrating an exciting week of bowl activities with both universities coaches, student-athletes, alumni and fans.”

As for Marshall University, they finished the 2021 regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in Conference USA play.

This will be Marshall’s first appearance in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

As the second-ranked team in Conference USA-East, the Thundering Herd displayed a balanced attack on offense in the 2021 season.

“We are really excited to have the opportunity to continue our season,” said Marshall University Head Coach Charles Huff.

He added, “Not only do we get the opportunity to play a phenomenal opponent, we get to do it in a great city, and in a very well-respected bowl. We are looking forward to all the great things New Orleans has to offer as we prepare to take on a really good football team!”

