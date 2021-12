Butler closed Saturday's 107-104 win over the Bulls with 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and five steals over 36 minutes. Butler can take over a game offensively on any given night, but that hasn't been happening of late and he's now failed to reach the 20-point mark in each of his last three contests. He supplies that lack of scoring -- based on his standards -- with solid contributions in other categories, though, so even if he's not being a 20-point scorer on a consistent basis, he remains an excellent fantasy play due to his ability to contribute across the board.

