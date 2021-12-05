Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Available vs. Jazz

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
Klay Thompson just put in his first scrimmage session with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and unsurprisingly, the All-Star shooting guard made an immediate impact. Thompson apparently made his first 18 shots in practice as he made it abundantly clear that rust isn’t going to be an issue for him moving forward.
After stints with the Hornets and Celtics, star point guard Kemba Walker seemed excited to join the New York Knicks. Born in the Bronx, Walker has deep-rooted connections to the city and it's no secret that the organization had been looking for some help in the backcourt for years before his arrival.
A new photo of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is trending on social media on Monday morning. Last night, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted at his team’s game. Williamson, 21, has not played in a game this season, as he continues to rehab from injury. Throughout...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
The New York Knicks made a shocking announcement on Monday after they revealed that Kemba Walker has been yanked out of the rotation moving forward. As it turns out, this was merely a first step in what is looking like the end of Kemba’s short-lived tenure in New York. According...
The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
Throughout an NBA season, we often see various media outlets propose hypothetical trades. Of course, not all of those hypothetical trades come to fruition, but there are times where real trades with a similar framework to a proposed trade do end up happening. There has been a recent trade proposed...
There are sometimes multi-team blockbuster trades that happen in the NBA, with players moving all over the place. Those trades are difficult to orchestrate, and the more franchises you have to appease, the harder it gets. We've created a potential trade scenario that features a deal that would benefit each...
The Kyrie Irving saga continues in Brooklyn, and we get to know more details about his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, it was reported that Kyrie wouldn't play again unless he was traded away, but that could change if the player sees some improvement in a variant of the shot.
The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
Ben Simmons is a hard man to find these days … except on social media. The absentee Philadelphia 76ers star offered an interesting reaction Monday to the recent report that linked him to Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Damian Lillard. Simmons “liked” an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the claim. Here is a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”
Klay Thompson’s return date is starting to feel like an album release with how much uncertainty is surrounding it. But Thompson himself is now offering some clarity on the situation. The injured Golden State Warriors star revealed in an Instagram Live session on Friday when he expects to return to...
Although it might be hard to believe for some, this Golden State Warriors side is actually just two years removed from making five straight NBA Finals appearances. While this squad looks undeniably different from the dynasty Warriors, it’s also true that the front office has done a stellar job in keeping their core intact, in spite of all the trials and tribulations they faced over the past couple of seasons.
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is out indefinitely after it was revealed he has a collapsed lung. However, he doesn’t want his fans to worry. The Blazers revealed that McCollum will further be evaluated after the diagnosis to determine the full extent of his injury. The team didn’t provide any detail on how much time he’ll miss, but it is expected to be more than just a couple of games as the team looks to have him 100 percent healthy before playing him again.
The Cavaliers, who have assigned Dylan Windler to the G League to give him some playing time, still believe in the third-year forward, writes Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. Windler has appeared in 17 NBA games this season, but his minutes have declined as injured teammates returned to action. He’s playing just 10.8 minutes per night and averaging 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
