Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Inactive as expected

On Monday the Seattle Seahawks will face the Washington Football Team in a matchup of 2020 playoff teams that have struggled so far in 2021, but which are moving in different directions following a bye in Week 9. The Football Team has recorded consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers following their week off, while on the flip side the Hawks have fallen to both the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals the past two weeks.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO