Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Inactive as expected

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis and running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer on Monday night at Washington. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lewis hyperextended his elbow in last Sunday's loss to Arizona. The Seahawks will also be without reserve...
On Monday the Seattle Seahawks will face the Washington Football Team in a matchup of 2020 playoff teams that have struggled so far in 2021, but which are moving in different directions following a bye in Week 9. The Football Team has recorded consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers following their week off, while on the flip side the Hawks have fallen to both the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals the past two weeks.
The Seahawks enter Week 13’s divisional clash with the San Francisco 49ers at 3-8 and it appears that, once again, the team will be thin or at the very least very beat up at the running back position. Last week, Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas, along with practice squad callup...
The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
He was the franchise's first-ever first overall pick, and he immediately turned the Panthers' organization around. Coming in on the heels of a 2-14 campaign, where Carolina was outscored by 212 points by opponents, the new Newton-led offense looked different. Not once while Newton was the quarterback did the offense...
The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
The trade deadline has come and gone and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Houston Texans. Despite the rumors, it always seemed insane to think that a team would actually trade for Watson considering his extensive legal troubles. Yet many, including Jay Glazer, insist that the Miami Dolphins...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has undergone surgery to repair his left knee, but there’s some sort of good news that came out of it. No, Winston still won’t be coming back any time soon as he needs at least six months to rehab before starting non-contact drills. The good news, however, is that his MCL didn’t have to be repaired.
Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though. Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.
Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
