NFL

Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Injures ankle Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Ogundeji (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
Person
Michael Rothstein
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
#Falcons#American Football#Espn Com
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Tajae Sharpe: Two more catches Sunday

Sharpe caught two of his three targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Jaguars. Sharpe continues to operate as the No. 1 wideout while Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out, but the designation has not yielded the expected results. He has caught two passes in back-to-back games, but he continues to be out-paced by slot-man Russell Gage (six receptions on seven targets) and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (two receptions on six targets).
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Deion Jones: Won't play Sunday

Jones (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The standout linebacker will miss his first game of the season after he practiced all week before being listed as questionable upon the release of Friday's injury report. The severity of Jones' shoulder issue isn't known, but for at least this week, Mykal Walker is expected to fill his spot in the starting lineup at inside linebacker. Through 10 outings this season, Jones has been a reliable IDP option with 92 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.
NFL

