Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Injures ankle Sunday

Jones (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The standout linebacker will miss his first game of the season after he practiced all week before being listed as questionable upon the release of Friday's injury report. The severity of Jones' shoulder issue isn't known, but for at least this week, Mykal Walker is expected to fill his spot in the starting lineup at inside linebacker. Through 10 outings this season, Jones has been a reliable IDP option with 92 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.
