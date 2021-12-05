Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold front Saturday evening. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations from blowing away in the wind.
