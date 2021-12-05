ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:34:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold front Saturday evening. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations from blowing away in the wind.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Western Chester; Western Montgomery WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold front Saturday evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations from blowing away in the wind.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 03:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North Laramie Range including the towns of Garrett and Esterbrook. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 17:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-09 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 6000 FEET The heaviest precipitation has moved out of the area and only light snow or flurries with minimal impacts is expected through the remainder of the evening. Therefore the Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING Persistent snowfall has ended for the area. Isolated snow showers remain possible throughout the afternoon, but impacts are expected to be minor for most areas.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts near peaks and ridgelines. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended. * WHERE...The Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness, including Clayton. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, and again Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

