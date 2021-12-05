Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts near peaks and ridgelines. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended. * WHERE...The Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness, including Clayton. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, and again Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.

BUTTE COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO