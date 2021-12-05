Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying travel Friday night into Saturday. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Western Chelan County HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY .Snow showers will continue over the Central Panhandle Mountains this evening and come to an end tonight. A winter storm will spread snow into the Cascades Friday afternoon...with snow becoming heavy Friday night through late Saturday across Northern Washington and North Idaho. Travel will be very difficult over Stevens Pass and Lookout Pass during this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease overnight Saturday into Sunday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible late Friday through Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO