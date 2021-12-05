ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 11:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold front Saturday evening. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations from blowing away in the wind.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Western Chester; Western Montgomery WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Winds will abruptly shift northwest behind a cold front Saturday evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Secure any outdoor holiday decorations from blowing away in the wind.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Blowing Snow#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 10:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall today, bringing storm total snow accumulations to 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and east Lake County Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 21:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons should consider delaying travel Friday night into Saturday. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Western Chelan County HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY .Snow showers will continue over the Central Panhandle Mountains this evening and come to an end tonight. A winter storm will spread snow into the Cascades Friday afternoon...with snow becoming heavy Friday night through late Saturday across Northern Washington and North Idaho. Travel will be very difficult over Stevens Pass and Lookout Pass during this winter storm. Snow is expected to decrease overnight Saturday into Sunday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible late Friday through Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mackinac and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:53:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches, particularly from Kenai through Ninilchik. * WHERE...Western Kenai Peninsula. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mackinac and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls area of eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 06:53:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches, particularly from Kenai through Ninilchik. * WHERE...Western Kenai Peninsula. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Mackinac and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:45:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall today, bringing storm total snow accumulations to 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and east Lake County Above 11000 Feet, and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls area including northern Washington County of eastern New York and for southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Snow has decreased across the region, therefore the Winter Weather Advisories will be allowed to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy