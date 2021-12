BEREA, Ohio -- So much for the Browns healing up over the bye week. If they don’t hurry up and play the game, they might have to forfeit for lack of bodies. The latest casualty was starting Greg Newsome II, who suffered a concussion on the final play of practice on Friday when he fell and hit his head. Newsome, like the rest of the defensive backs, was fired up and upbeat at the start of practice, dancing and going through drills with intensity to prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO