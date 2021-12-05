ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

FSHS’ Towns only player from WV named to All Fall Mid-Atlantic Region team, named WV Player of the Year

By Abbie Backenstoe
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Bubby Towns sees yet another accomplishment during his high school soccer career.

Towns is named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Fall All Mid-Atlantic Regional team.

This is a national award given to the top players from each state around the country and Towns is one of 26 players to earn it.

“It means a lot to me. Just like all of the other awards, It is really rewarding to get recognition for all of the time put in,” Towns said.

The Polar Bear is the only player from the State of West Virginia to earn a spot on the team. Not only is the only player from WV, he is also named Boys State Player of the Year.

“Very meaningful. It’s a blessing to be the only person from West Virginia because there are a lot of high level players in this state. Being a standout player out of all of these quality players is an honor,” Towns said.

Towns helped lead the Polar Bears to their third straight sectional and regional title and third consecutive trip to the state tournament in Beckley.

The senior scored his 100th career goal this season and broke the state scoring record.

Towns not only represents the state of WV and his high school Fairmont Senior but also his club soccer program, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

“I love being able to show people around the country what soccer in West Virginia is about. I wouldn’t want to represent any other state or team. Fairmont Senior High School soccer has produced some high level players that have gotten many awards over the years and being in that category and representing a top program is a great feeling,” Towns said.

The full list of players named to the All Fall Mid-Atlantic Regional team can be found here .

CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Satterfield shines in Bearcats win over Irish

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Alyssa Satterfield had a standout showing at the Sam Bord Invitational Tournament on Thursday. Grafton saw the Irish in the first game. The Bearcats took the early lead and never lost the lead after that. Satterfield put multiple points up early on to build that lead. In fact, Grafton held Notre […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fighting Irish blasts Crusaders in season opener

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame picked up a dominant win at Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday over Parkersburg Catholic. Notre Dame was strong from the jump- literally. Wade Britton won the tip and Jaidyn West set up Dominic Zummo for the first two points of the game. The scoring never slowed down for the Fighting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

North Marion’s Abby Masters signs with West Liberty TF

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s Abby Masters signed to continue her track and field career at West Liberty University. Masters was a huge part of the Huskies’ state runner up finish at the state track and field meet last Spring. Masters anchored the 4×200 relay team that finished in first place. She also posted a […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Falcons improve to 7-1 after win over Mountain Lions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Tim Koenig and the Fairmont State men’s basketball team improve to 7-1 on the season after a win over Mountain East Conference opponent Concord. The Falcons took and early lead after a 5-0 scoring run to start the contest. The Mountain Lions never got close in the first half as Fairmont State […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

