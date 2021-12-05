FSHS’ Towns only player from WV named to All Fall Mid-Atlantic Region team, named WV Player of the Year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Bubby Towns sees yet another accomplishment during his high school soccer career.

Towns is named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Fall All Mid-Atlantic Regional team.

This is a national award given to the top players from each state around the country and Towns is one of 26 players to earn it.

“It means a lot to me. Just like all of the other awards, It is really rewarding to get recognition for all of the time put in,” Towns said.

The Polar Bear is the only player from the State of West Virginia to earn a spot on the team. Not only is the only player from WV, he is also named Boys State Player of the Year.

“Very meaningful. It’s a blessing to be the only person from West Virginia because there are a lot of high level players in this state. Being a standout player out of all of these quality players is an honor,” Towns said.

Towns helped lead the Polar Bears to their third straight sectional and regional title and third consecutive trip to the state tournament in Beckley.

The senior scored his 100th career goal this season and broke the state scoring record.

Towns not only represents the state of WV and his high school Fairmont Senior but also his club soccer program, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

“I love being able to show people around the country what soccer in West Virginia is about. I wouldn’t want to represent any other state or team. Fairmont Senior High School soccer has produced some high level players that have gotten many awards over the years and being in that category and representing a top program is a great feeling,” Towns said.

The full list of players named to the All Fall Mid-Atlantic Regional team can be found here .

