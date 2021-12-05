Fresno State accepts invitation to play UTEP in New Mexico Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team has accepted an invitation to play in the 16th annual PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl.

The bowl game, which takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, matches Fresno State (9-3) against UTEP (7-5) on Saturday, December 18th at 11:15am PT.

The Bulldogs will be making their first appearance in a bowl game since 2018 when they beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. It will be their third time playing in the New Mexico Bowl.

“This is a talented and entertaining football team that has been impressive all season,” said Jeff Siembieda, Executive Director of the New Mexico Bowl, in a news release. “With an incredibly passionate fan base and one of the best teams on the west coast, we are in for a great show.”

