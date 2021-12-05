CLOUD COVER

With fossil fuel prices much higher this winter than the previous seven years, some people are considering installing a wood stove or a fireplace to try to save some money. When I moved to Greene County full time in the winter of 1973, with no job and less than no money, there was an oil embargo imposed by OPEC (Organization of Oil Producing Export countries). The price of oil doubled, almost overnight and I decided I needed to find a way to save the little money I had. Cutting and burning my own firewood seemed like a good idea at the time. At that time, it probably was a good alternative, but there are downsides to this activity that also need to be considered. This week, I will focus on the upside. Next week, I will discuss the downside to heating with wood.
