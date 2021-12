With the weather cold outside, the action inside the gym heated up, as Samantha Lewis and the East Rochester Bombers headed east to take on Jaida Larsen and the Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles. With early season league implications on the line, the game looks to set the tone for the season ahead. Paul Russo and Jason Hunt have the call from Clyde-Savannah High School for this Wayne-Finger Lakes Girls high school basketball game on FL1 Sports.

EAST ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO