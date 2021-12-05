ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Ragland Jr., Williams carry Cornell past D-III Keuka 122-64

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dEmVRIG00

Guy Ragland Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Cornell routed Keuka 122-64 on Sunday.

Seven players reached double figures with Nazir Williams adding 16 points, Darius Ervin scored 15 and Isaiah Gray had 15 for the Big Red. Gray also had six assists.

Dean Noll scored 11 and Sarju Patel 10.

Mason VanDeMortel had 21 points for the Division III Storm. Devin Milton added 15 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Rutgers basketball: Ron Harper Jr. sparks win over Clemson in NCAA Tournament rematch

PISCATAWAY — Ron Harper Jr. pulled up from darn near Dunellen, about 28 feet from the bucket, and drilled a straightaway 3-pointer that sent 6,500 Rutgers basketball fans into an all-out frenzy. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called a timeout and Harper, normally one of the Scarlet Knights’ more stoic players, waved his arms to the crowd, imploring everyone to keep the pedal floored. ...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Reading Eagle

Moe Williams carries Kutztown past Goldey-Beacom in college basketball

Moe Williams made two free throws to break a tie in the final minute as the Kutztown men edged Goldey-Beacom 78-74 in a non-conference college basketball game Sunday at Wilmington, Del. Playing in his home state, Williams finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots for...
KUTZTOWN, PA
uscho.com

Looking back at the weekend in D-III West Hockey

Ranked third in the country going into its showdown with Trinity Sunday, Adrian did not disappoint and earned a signature non-conference road win over a Bantams team ranked 10th headed into the matchup. The Bulldogs prevailed with a 1-0 win over Trinity Sunday thanks to a first-period goal by Matus...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell#D Iii#The Big Red#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX Sports

Williams carries Hartford past St. Francis 68-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Williams had 22 points as Hartford broke its season-opening seven-game losing streak, defeating St. Francis of Brooklyn 68-55 on Sunday. Williams shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added nine rebounds. Hunter Marks had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Hartford (1-7). Moses Flowers...
NBA
ABC News

Murphy carries Belmont past Saint Louis 64-59

ST. LOUIS -- Grayson Murphy had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Belmont edged past Saint Louis 64-59 on Tuesday night. Will Richard had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-3). Nick Muszynski added 12 points and four blocks. Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ABC News

UConn's Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with knee fracture

UConn sophomore women's basketball player Paige Bueckers will be sidelined six to eight weeks with a fracture in her left knee that she suffered Sunday. The reigning Player of the Year had an MRI and CT scans Monday that revealed a tibial plateau fracture. Bueckers collapsed with 40 seconds left in the Huskies' 73-54 win over Notre Dame while dribbling the ball up the floor. She was carried off the Gampel Pavilion floor by two teammates.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

Turner scores 23 to lift Bowling Green over Oakland 73-72

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- Chandler Turner had a career-high 23 points that included the game-winning 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland 73-72 on Tuesday night. Turner's 3 gave the Falcons a 73-70 advantage. Jalen Moore made a pair of free throws for Oakland to cap...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
trumbulltimes.com

A look at UConn men’s (country) road ahead without Adama Sanogo, Tyrese Martin

The first glimpse of what UConn will look like for at least the next few weeks came on Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies stretched out the floor, applying some fullcourt pressure, forcing numerous turnovers (13 in the first half before calling the dogs off a bit) and generally trying to get up and down the floor faster and utilizing their superior athleticism.
NEWARK, NJ
ABC News

Rice scores 34 to carry Georgetown over UMBC 100-71

WASHINGTON -- Kaiden Rice had a career-high 34 points as Georgetown easily defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 100-71 on Wednesday night. Rice shot 11 for 14 from the floor, including 10 of 12 on 3-pointers. Ryan Mutombo had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgetown (4-4), which earned its fourth...
BASKETBALL
ABC News

Cubbage leads St. Francis (NY) over St. Peter's 71-60

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Michael Cubbage had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Francis (N.Y.) to a 71-60 win over Saint Peter's on Wednesday night, ending the Terriers' season-opening eight-game losing streak. Larry Moreno had 18 points for Saint Francis (1-8). Rob Higgins added 13 points. Patrick Emilien...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juan Dixon News

A former Maryland superstar is reportedly being considered for the Terrapins’ head basketball coaching job. Juan Dixon, the all-time leading scorer in Maryland basketball history, has “gathered some support” for the head coach opening, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. While Dixon is one of the most...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

472K+
Followers
120K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy