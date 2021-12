Area football teams make an appearance in the final top ten rankings put out by the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. Sandhills/Thedford is ranked #2 in the final Class D2 poll by both publications. The Knights finished as the Class D2 state runner-up as they were edged by Kenesaw 46-40 in a thrilling state championship game. It was Sandhills/Thedford’s only loss of the season as they finished the year at 12-1. Ansley/Litchfield appears in the final Class D2 poll released by the Lincoln Journal Star. The publication had the Spartans ranked #9. The Spartans advanced to the Class D2 state quarterfinals where they were edged by Bruning Davenport Shickley. Ansley/Litchfield finished the season with an overall record of 8-3.

