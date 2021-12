Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is confident that they are still a quality team despite losing back-to-back games. “I’m sure a bunch of people are jumping off the bandwagon,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Which is fine with us because we know what we’re capable of. We know the team we have. More importantly, we know the men that are in that locker room, and that’s the most important thing, just our belief in each other. That’s not going anywhere. It’s not fading. We lost a tough one in an overtime game today and that’s the bottom line.”

