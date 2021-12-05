ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT UK's Joseph Conners reportedly becomes a free agent

f4wonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Conners, a longtime roster member of WWE NXT UK, is now reportedly a free agent. The news was first reported by BodySlam.net. It's unknown whether his departure was his decision or...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Lynch vs. Morgan Women's title match

In the main event of last night's Raw, Liv Morgan got her shot at the Raw Women's Championship but came up short due to cheating by Becky Lynch. Morgan was able to counter the Manhandle Slam into a pin during the finishing sequence of last night's match, but Lynch reversed it into a pin of her own. Lynch held onto the bottom rope for extra leverage as the referee counted to three.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Conners
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Hints At Leaving The Company For WWE

The wrestling world has changed drastically ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced back in 2019, and fans have seen quite a few former WWE stars sign with the company since then. CM Punk joined AEW a few months ago, and he’s currently feuding with MJF. During a recent promo...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt Uk#Combat
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Lesnar returns, Reigns vs. Zayn

With his indefinite suspension lifted, Brock Lesnar made his return to SmackDown last night. It was announced that Lesnar will challenge for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view. Sami Zayn, who won a number one contender's battle royal last week, originally planned on getting his title shot at the PPV. But Lesnar convinced Zayn to instead challenge for the title last night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Contract

It was reported early last month that top WWE NXT talent Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contract was due to expire in December. According to PWInsider, that day is arriving this week. If O’Reilly doesn’t come to terms with the company on a new contract, this will reportedly be his final week in WWE.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Jeff Hardy, Bron Breakker, MJF

Do you have experience writing Wikipedia pages? Please contact Tony Leder at tonyleder@f4wonline.com for more information. WON NEWSLETTER: November 29, 2021 Observer Newsletter: Survivor Series review, NJPW vs. NOAH show announced. In this week's issue:. The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that became a major news story this week led...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT UK Results: Noam Dar Defends Heritage Cup Against Sam Gradwell

Yesterday’s episode of WWE NXT UK was from their most recent television tapings last month at the BT Studios in London, England. In the main event, the Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar retained his championship against Sam Gradwell. Below are this week’s results of WWE NXT UK:. * NXT UK...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

Andre Chase will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0. WWE issued the following regarding the match announcement:. “Cameron Grimes isn’t bluffing this time around. Before going toe-to-toe with Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair Match this Sunday at NXT WarGames, Grimes will attempt to take...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Kay Lee Ray Secures Advantage at WarGames

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the battle. for the advantage in the Women's WarGames match between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai, and it didn't take long for the Ladders to factor in. Early on it was Ray that was dishing out the punishment, and she looked firmly in control until Kai hit a nasty move that sent Ray's back into the steel steps. Kai grabbed and set up a ladder but Ray stopped her from pushing it into the ring, and when Kai went to throw her back into the steps, Ray countered and threw Kai shoulder-first into the steps instead. Ray got the ladder in the ring finally but Kai dragged it back out to the floor.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/30

Tuesday’s live WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 637,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.92% from last week’s 625,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.14% from last week’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT UK, Xavier Woods Note

It was announced during Thursday’s episode of WWE NXT UK that Blair Davenport will be returning next week to face Emilia McKenzie. Also, Pretty Deadly will defend their NXT UK tag-team titles against Moustache Mountain on next week’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. The New Day’s Xavier Woods recently appeared on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Who Won The Advantages For Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames Matches?

The team advantages have been decided for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches. Tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT opened with Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, KLR) vs. Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy has been banned from the last WWE show

An important and sensational decision has come from the WWE against the star of the company Jeff Hardy. It all started during the WWE Supershow event held in Edinburgh, Texas. Jeff Hardy was part of a live event alongside Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against Bloodline made up of Tribal Chief and Universal WWE Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins ​​and close allies Jimmy and Jey Uso.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – November 30, 2021. – The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy