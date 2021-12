The Philadelphia Eagles have played some of their best football of the season in recent weeks. They’ve won three of their last four, and they beat both the Broncos and Saints in decisive fashion the past two weeks. Jalen Hurts is playing like the dual threat he was drafted to be, having racked up 69 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Saints, including a dagger late in the game. While the Eagles still undoubtedly have an uphill battle in the division, five of their last six games are against the NFC East, including one against Dallas to close the season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO