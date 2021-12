The last week has been the week of talking, with three major talking segments of varying quality. That had me thinking about some kind of a look at all three of them and some kind of comparison, but I couldn’t bring myself to do it. One promo segment was reaching all time status and there was no point in trying to compare (or even contrast) the other two as it might as well have been on another planet. Today we’re going to bask in some promoing glory, which is something everyone needs to do every now and then.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO