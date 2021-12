SAN ANTONIO — Officials announced Sunday that UTSA will play against San Diego State at the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21, according to a press release. The announcement comes after 12-1 UTSA was victorious against Western Kentucky, becoming Conference USA champions for the first time after holding off the Hilltoppers on Friday night at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO