Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the spicy Verzuz between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, Tristan Thompson being exposed by the mother of his alleged side baby, Issa Steph Currying a baby and Sparta-kicking Condola on “Insecure,” Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts turning heads at the swanky “Harlem” premiere, viral Omarion variant memes, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with messy baddie Brittany Renner making her debut on the series after sending social media into a frenzy.

In a now viral video on Instagram, she admitted to being broke, car-less, and living with her mother after months of toxic shenanigans surrounding her strained relationship with baby daddy/NBA baller PJ Washington.

“Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle?” she said in the intro of the lengthy post.

She was also invited by Deion Sanders to put his players at Jackson State University on game.

“So naturally if you play a sport, it’s kind of like well that’s an incentive to talk to you,” she said in a recap video. “A lot of times women, men, in general…everybody wants something so it’s like even if we both have our own thing going on, me still being with you is a good look because you boost my stock.”

At this point, we’re bracing ourselves for Mariah Carey’s Christmas season where we’ll hopefully enjoy sneaky links, cold weather choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Rihanna, Chloe Bailey, Halle Berry, and more delivering heat along with Doja Cat giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Drake’s boo Johanna Leia, Mellow Rackz, and Teyana Taylor so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.