Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Searching for Missing Teen Girl Last Seen in Woodlawn

By NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago police have issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday. According...

Galewood

An off-duty Chicago police officer has been arrested and is being questioned after a 29-year-old woman was found shot to death inside of a residence on the city’s Northwest Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Delivery Vehicle Stolen by Armed Carjacker in Lake View

Chicago police say that a delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint while on his route Thursday afternoon in the city’s Lake View neighborhood. According to authorities, the driver was delivering packages in the 3700 block of North Marshfield Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by an unknown assailant.
CHICAGO, IL
Chinatown Murder, Carjacking Evoke Safety Concerns

The execution-style killing of a 71-year-old grandfather in broad daylight and a violent carjacking in Chinatown, both on the same day, have prompted some residents in the community to fear for their safety. On Tuesday, Woom Sing Tse was walking in the 200 block of West 23rd Street when an...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
sucker punch

A California woman was criminally charged Thursday after authorities said she told her basketball athlete daughter to “hit her” before the girl punched an opposing player in the head during a game.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suspect in Riverside Killings Caught in Massachusetts

A suspect in a double homicide in suburban Riverside has been captured in Massachusetts, police said. Carl Curry, 33, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after exiting a relative’s home in Hyannis, a village on the Cape Cod Peninsula, police said in a statement. Federal authorities had determined...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

