Fort Myers, FL

One man dead and two others injured in shooting outside Fort Myers home

By Elyse Chengery
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Update 12/06/2021: On Monday detectives were seen throughout the day investigating. K-9 Units could be seen going up and down the street.
Crime Scene units also on scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any names at this time. When asked to confirm the name of the deceased, the sheriff's office said they can not reveal because of Marcy's Law.

No word on any suspects in custody or who the shooter is.
On December 5th 2021 around 2:30 A.M. deputies responded to a shooting at the 4900 block of Mars Street in Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived on scene and located three men who had been shot several times. Two of the men were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, but the third was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating. This incident is confirmed a homicide.

We will continue to update you further when the Lee County Sheriff's Office releases further information.

