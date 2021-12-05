ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland Public Library News: Gift Guide

L ooking for holiday gift ideas? Let us help! Get product reviews from Consumer Reports; try out our Library of Things gadgets before you buy; and craft a homemade gift with Creative Bug under the Learning Tools section of our website. The latest episode of our “How Did You Find It?” podcast covers these offerings and more. Find it on all major platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google, Anchor, Breaker and Radio Public. And of course, we’re always here to help – just ask!

Live Virtual Storytime

Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used with the songs and rhymes. We also read picture books to viewers every Friday on our YouTube channel.

Kettlebell Workouts Online

Take a break from the holiday hustle-bustle with fun, fast, and effective kettlebell workouts during December. This on-demand workout combines cardio, strength and resistance training, challenging all major muscle groups. If you don’t have kettlebells handy, no worries; we’ll show you to use hand weights to achieve the same results. Registration is open on the Events tab of our website. After registering, we’ll send you a link to pre-recorded workout sessions to follow at your own pace.

Toys for Tots

We’re collecting new, unwrapped toys in our lobby for Toys for Tots, through Friday, Dec. 17. Thank you for helping make a child’s holiday brighter!

Genealogy Consults

Looking for some help researching your family tree? Professional genealogist Lisa Dougherty, is available virtually for free family history consultations and advice. Please register in advance on the Events tab of our website, listed on Wednesday, Dec. 8 for the link to connect. For more information, please visit: http://www.upstatenygenealogy.com.

Dial A Story

All ages can unplug from technology and take a break with our Dial A Story line. Simply call 518-456-2400 and press 5, then choose 1 for an adult story; 2 for a children’s story; and 3 for an international story, updated regularly.

Night Owls Online

Acclaimed bestseller “Educated” by Tara Westover is the subject of our next monthly evening book discussion on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Copies are available at the library’s Information desk. If you prefer to pick it up curbside in our lobby, please call us at 518-456-2400, ext. 4 or email us at ask.librarian@guilderlandlibrary.org. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate via Zoom.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach Robin can help you maximize your usage of a Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone; or walk you through crafting a résumé using the Learning Express database tool on our website.

Sign up for an hour-long virtual 1:1 appointment offered Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The library renovation project is nearly done. Car charging stations and exhibit case reservations are now available.

Still to come: meeting and study rooms; new public computers; exhibit wall space; hearing assistance technology; furniture; café. All fines continue to be waived.

— Luanne Nicholson

