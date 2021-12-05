Sooners vs Ducks in Alamo Bowl

OU football OU football

Oklahoma will take on Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, December 29 at 8:15 pm, announced Sunday. It will be OU’s first time to play in the Alamo Bowl and Oregon’s third time.

The Sooners came in at number 16 in Sunday’s final College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks are 14.

[ AP source: Oklahoma targeting Clemson’s Venables as coach ]

OU lost its regular season finale at Oklahoma State 37-33 back on November 27 to finish 10-2 on the regular season. Oregon lost to Utah 38-10 in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday to fall to 10-3 on the season.

Oklahoma and Oregon have met seven times. The Sooners lead the series 6-1 and won each of the first six meetings. OU’s most recent series wins came in Norman in 2004 (31-7) and in the 2005 Holiday Bowl (17-14) under current interim head coach Bob Stoops. The Ducks won a controversial 34-33 decision in Eugene, Ore., in 2006.

OU is making its 55th bowl appearance. That’s fourth most in the country.

