ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sooners vs Ducks in Alamo Bowl

By Nathan Thompson, FOX23 Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYSKl_0dEmRF5c00
OU football OU football

Oklahoma will take on Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, December 29 at 8:15 pm, announced Sunday. It will be OU’s first time to play in the Alamo Bowl and Oregon’s third time.

The Sooners came in at number 16 in Sunday’s final College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks are 14.

[ AP source: Oklahoma targeting Clemson’s Venables as coach ]

OU lost its regular season finale at Oklahoma State 37-33 back on November 27 to finish 10-2 on the regular season. Oregon lost to Utah 38-10 in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday to fall to 10-3 on the season.

Oklahoma and Oregon have met seven times. The Sooners lead the series 6-1 and won each of the first six meetings. OU’s most recent series wins came in Norman in 2004 (31-7) and in the 2005 Holiday Bowl (17-14) under current interim head coach Bob Stoops. The Ducks won a controversial 34-33 decision in Eugene, Ore., in 2006.

OU is making its 55th bowl appearance. That’s fourth most in the country.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Another 5-Star Recruit Has Decommitted From Clemson

2022 five-star cornerback Daylen Everette has been committed to Clemson since July. But after several months of thinking about it, Everette is changing his mind. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Everette announced that he is decommitting from Clemson. He has decided to re-open his recruitment. “I want to thank the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bob Stoops set to coach Oklahoma in the interim for Sooners' bowl game

In what is quickly morphing into one of the Sooners’ darkest hours of recent memory, Oklahoma is turning to a familiar face for at least a temporary calming influence. Legendary former OU head coach Bob Stoops is back to serve as interim head coach for the Sooners’ bowl game. After a 10-2 regular season in which Oklahoma fell short of qualifying for the Big 12 championship game, Lincoln Riley sent a jolt into the college football world by leaving Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stoops
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Oklahoma State: Game Thread & How to Watch

Now that all the turkey and pie and oven-baked sides have settled, the stage is set for one of the more entertaining contests in college football. I’m talking about Bedlam, folks. The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 7-1) are taking on an upstart No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 7-1) team looking to reassert itself in this historically competitive yet demonstrably lopsided rivalry. With serious CFP implications on the line, a Crimson & Cream win would guarantee a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Oregon OC Joe Moorhead Reportedly Expected to Be Named Akron Head Coach

Akron is expected to finalize the hiring of Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead following the Pac-12 championship game, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the Zips identified Moorhead as their top target in their head coaching search. Bringing the 48-year-old back to Northeast...
OREGON STATE
footballscoop.com

Bob Stoops will lead the Sooners in their bowl game

In a move that is sure to beg the question of whether it will really be for just one game, Sooners coaching legend Bob Stoops is coming back to the sidelines to lead Oklahoma in their bowl game, per multiple reports. Stoops stepped away from the Sooners head coaching job...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamo Bowl#Sooners#College Football Playoff#Clemson#American Football#Ou#Ducks#Ap#Oklahoma State#Pac 12 Championship#Cox Media Group
KTVZ

No. 14 Oklahoma to face No. 15 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma will face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29, it was announced Sunday. Oklahoma brought in former coach Bob Stoops as interim coach after Lincoln Riley left for USC. Freshman Caleb Williams leads the Sooners with 18 touchdown passes and six rushing scores. Oregon looked like a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Iowa vs. Kentucky in Citrus Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been selected to play in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl where they will face the Kentucky Wildcats in Orlando, FL on New Year's Day. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM ET and will be televised by ABC. The matchup will pit Kentucky head...
IOWA STATE
kmyu.tv

Pac-12 Championship Preview: Utes vs. Ducks

November 29, 2021 — (KUTV) - Utah and Oregon will meet in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's a rematch from their regular meeting on November 20th -- a game the Utes won easily throttling the Ducks 38-7. Both Kyle Whittingham and Mario Cristobal spoke on Monday about the title game and what might be different this time around.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Stoops expected to get $325,000 to coach Sooners in bowl game

Former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops stepped in to coach the team when Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for USC. Now the OU Board of Regents are set to vote to pay Stoops $325,000 for his work leading up to and coaching Oklahoma in their bowl game. Stoops coached the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
0
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy