The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into the longest-held records in Billboard chart history, from The Beatles to Drake. The Billboard charts have been a staple in the music industry since the 1940s and have kept records of the most-played songs, top-selling artists and what is most popular across a broad range of genres. With more than 80 years of data, the Billboard charts have encountered several impressive chart runs, starting with The Beatles.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO