Watch: TikTok Star Anna Sitar Opens Up About Dating Online. The start of Anna Sitar's story feels familiar to that of most TikTok users. Having just moved to L.A. from Marshall, Michigan (population: 7,000), the recent college grad downloaded the addictive video app in April 2019 because, well, why not? All her friends were doing it. "At the time, I was in a long-distance relationship, I was living alone, and I didn't know anybody," she explains to E! News. "So, I was like, ‘You know what? I'm going to just make videos for fun.'"

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO