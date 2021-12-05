ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNDAY UPDATES: New COVID-19 cases are up by 64% over the past seven days

By Chanel Porter
 5 days ago
The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13% on Sunday. An additional 1,516 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 751,678.

There have also been 170,811 probable antigen test results being positive, with 239 added Sunday.

No new deaths were added. DHSS has recorded a total of 12,619 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state dashboard says new cases are up by 64% over the past seven days. The positivity rate increase by 2.7% in that same time, while tests are up 26.5%.

In the state's healthcare system, 1,592 people are dealing with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 375 are in the ICU and 191 are on ventilators.

Sunday numbers show that 58.7% of Missouri residents have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine . For Missourians 18 and older that number is at 69.9% and 27% for those ages 5 to 17.

In total, 7,312,486 of the vaccine have been put into the arms of residents in the Show-Me State. In the past 7 days, the average daily doses given was 20,423.

