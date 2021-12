Hopefully by the time that you stumble into this post you are in the midst of celebrating an exciting victory by your Miami Dolphins over the Carolina Panthers. Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO