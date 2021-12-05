ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Denmark sees ‘concerning’ jump in omicron cases — a warning sign for Europe

By Claire Parker
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish health authorities on Sunday reported a “concerning” jump in cases of the omicron coronavirus variant that they said points to community spread in Denmark and probably elsewhere in Europe. The number of confirmed cases in the country rose from 18 on Friday to 183 on Sunday, reflecting both...

