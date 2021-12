DeMarcus Lawrence isn't simply back, he's back like he never left in the first place. The Dallas Cowboys were excited to finally see him return to action after being sidelined with a fractured foot suffered in practice following the regular season opener, but they knew he'd have to deal with a bit of rust after missing 10 games. After all, he couldn't be expected to instantly return to form after so much time missed, right? There's no way possible he would immediately be at game speed after more than two months away, correct??

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO