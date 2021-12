Bill Ackman’s 13F portfolio value decreased from ~$10.71B to ~$9.46B this quarter. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Pershing Square’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ackman’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/15/2021. Please visit our Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO