College football’s regular season is finished and now it’s time for second-guessing and wondering what might have been. Let’s start with Charlie Brewer. A year ago he transferred from Baylor — where he had been a four-year starter at quarterback — following a season in which his team won just two of nine games. He entered the transfer portal and eventually landed with Utah, hoping he’d have a more successful team. He started the first three games — two of them losses — and then lost the starting job, which prompted him to enter the transfer portal again, hoping for the second time in 10 months to find another school and team.

