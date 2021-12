California could be the heart of a new EV revolution across North America thanks to vast reserves of lithium found at the Salton Sea. The 343-square-mile lake was created after the Colorado River flooded in 1905 and is home to huge geothermal deposits of lithium. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it could generate 600,000 tons of lithium a year, which is more than the U.S. currently needs.

