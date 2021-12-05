Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wants To Buy His Sean John Brand Out Of Bankruptcy

Over the past three years, Kanye West and Drake have ventured into a beef that is equal parts passive-aggressive and confrontational, homoerotic and hyper-masculine, farcical and bland, misconceived and well-judged. They’re both bombastic figures with their own separate histories, as well as a frenemy relationship dating all the way back to 2009’s So Far Gone, where Drake rapped over Kanye’s "Say You Will" and Kanye directed Drake’s "Best I Ever Had" music video. Throughout their off and on friendship, Kanye has called him an “amazing sparring partner," Drake questioned the writing abilities on Yeezus, and Kanye gave him a co-sign at OVO Fest. The turning point in their relationship happened when Kanye allegedly provided Pusha T the information for the 2018 headlock “The Story of Adidon,” which made public Drake’s son with a French woman named Sophie Brussaux with a wicked punchline: “You are hiding a child.” All of this has created a hoopla on social media. These two men aren’t going back and forth on wax (at least not by name); they’re trading MTV soap opera shots, talking about each other’s family lives, and making coy but abrasive Instagram stories. Drake, whose lasting genius will be his use of social media and memes to his benefit, has come out as the lesser of two evils in this. (This is surely also because of Kanye West dabbling in MAGA politics, wearing the hat, and meeting with the man, whom he called his "brother." ) The beef, while unquestionably funny, has also been embarrassing and petulant, especially for Kanye, who has dealt with apparent mental health issues since the ignition of this entanglement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO