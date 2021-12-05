ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wants To Buy His Sean John Brand Out Of Bankruptcy

By Black Information Network
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to TMZ, the business mogul recently bid $3.3 million to buy the assets of his former clothing brand Sean John. Diddy, who launched Sean John in 1998 and later sold it to Global Brands Group in 2016, is attempting to reacquire the brand after GBG USA Inc., which owns 90%...

