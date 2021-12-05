ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 person suffers burns in fire on Cluster Lane in Horry County

By Dennis Bright
 5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered burns and was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 2:59 p.m. to the structure fire on Cluster Lane.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control but no other information was immediately available about the fire or the condition of the person who was burned.

The investigation is continuing. Count on News13 for updates.

