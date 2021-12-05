ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man dead after shooting near Watkin Terrace, city’s 79th homicide of 2021

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpAe4_0dEmMdcD00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 36-year-old male resident, who was given life-saving measures following a shooting near Watkin Terrace on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, police said.

Officials say Tarrell McKnight was located by investigators on the midblock of Watkin Terrace around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

On-scene officers immediately began life-saving measures upon their arrival. The victim was rushed to URMC following the incident. Authorities announced he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning,

Rochester Police do not have any suspect in custody at this time.

This was Rochester’s 79th homicide of 2021, the deadliest year in the city’s history .

A separate man was also shot 30 minutes after the incident Watkin Terrace. That shooting occurred at Cady Street. A 31-year-old male resident is listed in critical condition.

Both shootings are being investigated by authorities. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 9

Nina B Gaines
4d ago

my deepest condolences to the family so sad and it's even sadder to hear the negative comments that a person might even have in regards of human life. If you never been affected by violence, or murder just pray that it never happens because it will change your life forever and you will look at life different. for the ones that had the negative comments you know no better cuz you suffer from lack of knowledge which is love

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Police investigating homicide in Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a homicide in Newark, after a body was found in a roadway early Friday morning. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a deceased male was found in the road on Marie Avenue in Newark around 7:00 Friday morning. Investigators believe the victim was killed sometime overnight. The […]
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Police arrest suspect after multiple food delivery robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police took a suspect into custody Thursday, after two food delivery drivers were robbed in Rochester. According to investigators, a 21-year-old food delivery person was punched in the head and robbed in the area of Niagara Street between Bay Street and Central Park on the evening of December 1. Police say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Student arrested after fight at Rush-Henrietta High School

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rush-Henrietta Senior High School student was arrested Friday, after a fight in the school injured a security guard. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out between multiple students at the end of the school day. A security guard was injured while breaking up the fight. Investigators […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

NYC felon crashes car, arrested on weapons charges in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County are reporting that a man from New York City has been arrested on weapons charges after alledgedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Utica. 28-year-old Carl Davis from Manhattan, N.Y. was pulled over by NYS Police’s Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Urmc#Rochester Police#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe in court Thursday on DWI charge

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe appeared in Greece Town Court Thursday on DWI charges. Forsythe was scheduled to be arraigned for the October crash that led to his resignation. Instead, the three Greece Town Court judges recused themselves from the case. According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the […]
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy