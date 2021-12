Antonio Brown can't seem to get out of his own way, and his poor decision-making has now found it's way to his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro wideout was accused in November of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card to the Buccaneers, an allegation made by his former chef after Brown refused to pay a $10,000 tab, but Brown and his representation vehemently denied any accusation he had misled the team.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO