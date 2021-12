By: Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s something Pitt fans have longed for – a New Year’s Six bowl game. That time has finally come after beating Wake Forest in the ACC Championship. You can’t find one student on the Pitt campus who isn’t excited about heading to the Peach Bowl and they say December 30 can’t get here fast enough. “I think the Pitt faithful will be in strong attendance in Atlanta,” said Head Coach Pat Narduzzi after their ACC Championship victory. “I think what you saw last night, you’re going to see again in Atlanta. It was outstanding.” When you...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO